Putin Bursts MSM's Bubble: Trump Different Than On TV, We Can Repair Relations With U.S. (VIDEO)

He likes Trump and believes ties between the U.S. and Russia can be repaired.

Finally, we may see peace between the two countries.

RT reports:

The Donald Trump seen on television is different from the one in real life, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the G20 summit, adding that after his meeting with the US leader in Hamburg, he felt like relations between the two countries could at least partially be restored.

“As for personal relations, I think that they are established,” Putin said of his Friday meeting with Trump. “The Trump we see on TV is very much different from the real person.” “I think that if we continue building our relations like during our conversation yesterday, there are grounds to believe that we’ll be able to – at least partially – restore the level of cooperation that we need,” Putin said. Putin said that the issue of alleged Russian meddling in the US election was addressed by Trump during their conversation. Putin reiterated that there is no reason to believe that Russia meddled in the US electoral process in 2016. “He [Trump] asked many questions on that subject. I answered those questions as best I could. I think he took it into consideration and agreed with me, but you should really ask him how he feels about it,” the Russian president said.

Putin’s comments come on heels of a cease-fire agreement in Syria.

ABC Reports: